HTE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.38 crore, down 4.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.38 crore in June 2023 down 4.43% from Rs. 29.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 111.16% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 19.46% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

HTE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2022.

HTE shares closed at 58.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.67% returns over the last 6 months and 46.10% over the last 12 months.