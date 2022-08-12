HTE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in June 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 275.47% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

HTE shares closed at 39.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.