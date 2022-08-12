 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HTE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harish Textile Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in June 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 275.47% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

HTE shares closed at 39.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

Harish Textile Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.69 29.48 20.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.69 29.48 20.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.24 13.37 13.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.06 5.06 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.94 2.97 1.53
Depreciation 0.64 0.60 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.26 5.02 4.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.69 2.46 0.92
Other Income 0.16 0.02 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.85 2.48 1.04
Interest 1.27 1.91 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 0.57 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 0.57 0.10
Tax -0.07 -0.12 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 0.69 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 0.69 0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.34 3.34 3.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 2.06 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.06 2.06 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 2.06 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.06 2.06 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

