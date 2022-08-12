HTE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harish Textile Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in June 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 275.47% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.
HTE shares closed at 39.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.
|Harish Textile Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.69
|29.48
|20.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.69
|29.48
|20.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.24
|13.37
|13.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.06
|5.06
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.94
|2.97
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.60
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.26
|5.02
|4.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|2.46
|0.92
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|2.48
|1.04
|Interest
|1.27
|1.91
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.57
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.57
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|0.69
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|0.69
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|2.06
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|2.06
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|2.06
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|2.06
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited