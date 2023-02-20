 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HTE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harish Textile Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 381.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Harish Textile Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.61 30.09 32.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.61 30.09 32.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.79 21.16 25.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.04 -0.90 -2.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.88 3.27 2.00
Depreciation 0.53 0.57 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.98 4.96 5.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 1.04 1.48
Other Income 0.02 0.23 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 1.27 1.68
Interest 1.44 1.25 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.95 0.03 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.95 0.03 0.63
Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.96 0.05 0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.96 0.05 0.34
Equity Share Capital 3.34 3.34 3.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 0.14 1.02
Diluted EPS -2.87 0.14 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 0.14 1.02
Diluted EPS -2.87 0.14 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited