HTE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 381.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.