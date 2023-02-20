English
    HTE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harish Textile Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 381.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    HTE shares closed at 35.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.

    Harish Textile Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6130.0932.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6130.0932.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7921.1625.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.04-0.90-2.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.883.272.00
    Depreciation0.530.570.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.984.965.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.471.041.48
    Other Income0.020.230.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.271.68
    Interest1.441.251.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.950.030.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.950.030.63
    Tax0.01-0.020.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.960.050.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.960.050.34
    Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.870.141.02
    Diluted EPS-2.870.141.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.870.141.02
    Diluted EPS-2.870.141.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

