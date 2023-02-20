HTE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Harish Textile Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 381.8% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
HTE shares closed at 35.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.86% over the last 12 months.
|Harish Textile Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.61
|30.09
|32.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.61
|30.09
|32.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.79
|21.16
|25.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.04
|-0.90
|-2.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.88
|3.27
|2.00
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.57
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.98
|4.96
|5.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|1.04
|1.48
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.23
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.27
|1.68
|Interest
|1.44
|1.25
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.03
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|0.03
|0.63
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.05
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.05
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|0.14
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|0.14
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|0.14
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|0.14
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited