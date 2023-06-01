HTaI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 98.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 98.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 355.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

HTaI shares closed at 5.62 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)