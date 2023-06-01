English
    HTaI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 98.7% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 98.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 355.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    HTaI shares closed at 5.62 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

    Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.23--0.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.23--0.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation----0.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.02-0.02
    Equity Share Capital3.113.113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.04-0.04
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm