HTaI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 400.43% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 400.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 95.18% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 110.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

HTaI shares closed at 5.11 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)

Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.03 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.03 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -- 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 -- 0.01
Depreciation 0.07 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.00 -0.47
Equity Share Capital 3.11 3.11 3.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.00 -1.50
Diluted EPS -- -- -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.00 -1.50
Diluted EPS -- -- -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 7, 2022
