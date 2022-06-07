HTaI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 400.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 400.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 95.18% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 110.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

HTaI shares closed at 5.11 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)