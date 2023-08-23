HTaI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 3.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 35.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

HTaI shares closed at 5.62 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)