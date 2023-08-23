English
    HTaI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 3.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 35.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    HTaI shares closed at 5.62 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

    Hi-Klass Trading and Investmen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.230.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.230.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.10--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.220.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.10-0.03
    Equity Share Capital3.113.113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.16-0.06
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.16-0.06
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

