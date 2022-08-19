HTaI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 72.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 72.1% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 448.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

HTaI shares closed at 5.62 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)