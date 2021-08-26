HTaI Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 26.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 66.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

HTaI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

HTaI shares closed at 6.30 on May 04, 2021 (BSE)