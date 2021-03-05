HTaI Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 272.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 272.49% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020 down 12971.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020 down 7400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

HTaI shares closed at 0.00 on September 22, 2019 (BSE)