App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media’s net profit declines 86% to Rs 5.8 crore; stock plunges 13%

The company’s revenue fell 7 percent at Rs 542.4 crore against Rs 584 crore on a year on year basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Media and entertainment firm, HT Media, reported a drop of 86 percent in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 5.8 crore against Rs 41.5 crore reported by the firm during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue fell 7 percent to Rs 542.4 crore against Rs 584 crore on a year on year basis.

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 49 percent to Rs 36 crore, while its Q1 earnings last year were reported at Rs 70.1 crore. The operating margin almost halved to 6.6 percent against 12 percent.

The firm was in the news recently after it laid out plans for expansion. The Board approved investing up to Rs 400 crore in its subsidiary HT Music and Entertainment Company Ltd to fund growth of its FM radio business.

The company operates two radio stations -- Fever FM and Radio Nasha. HT Media's radio business posted an operating revenue of Rs 178 crore in fiscal 2017-18.

At 14:10 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 64.30, down Rs 7.90, or 10.94 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 62.85.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.