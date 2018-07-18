HT Media’s net profit declines 86% to Rs 5.8 crore; stock plunges 13%

Media and entertainment firm, HT Media, reported a drop of 86 percent in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 5.8 crore against Rs 41.5 crore reported by the firm during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue fell 7 percent to Rs 542.4 crore against Rs 584 crore on a year on year basis.

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 49 percent to Rs 36 crore, while its Q1 earnings last year were reported at Rs 70.1 crore. The operating margin almost halved to 6.6 percent against 12 percent.

The firm was in the news recently after it laid out plans for expansion. The Board approved investing up to Rs 400 crore in its subsidiary HT Music and Entertainment Company Ltd to fund growth of its FM radio business.

The company operates two radio stations -- Fever FM and Radio Nasha. HT Media's radio business posted an operating revenue of Rs 178 crore in fiscal 2017-18.

At 14:10 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 64.30, down Rs 7.90, or 10.94 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 62.85.