HT Media Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 300.38 crore, down 8.58% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 300.38 crore in September 2018 down 8.58% from Rs. 328.56 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 144.00 crore in September 2018 down 473.73% from Rs. 38.53 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2018 down 93.97% from Rs. 98.30 crore in September 2017.
HT Media shares closed at 44.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.77% returns over the last 6 months and -56.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|300.38
|311.34
|328.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|300.38
|311.34
|328.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.39
|81.46
|73.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.22
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.79
|42.60
|59.84
|Depreciation
|20.94
|20.69
|25.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|172.03
|159.78
|134.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.84
|7.03
|34.96
|Other Income
|32.83
|18.59
|38.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.01
|25.62
|73.22
|Interest
|26.97
|21.59
|16.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.98
|4.03
|56.43
|Exceptional Items
|-114.53
|--
|-8.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-156.51
|4.03
|48.43
|Tax
|-11.26
|0.42
|9.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-145.25
|3.61
|38.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.25
|0.31
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-144.00
|3.92
|38.53
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.19
|0.17
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-6.19
|0.17
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.19
|0.17
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-6.19
|0.17
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited