HT Media Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 300.38 crore, down 8.58% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 300.38 crore in September 2018 down 8.58% from Rs. 328.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 144.00 crore in September 2018 down 473.73% from Rs. 38.53 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2018 down 93.97% from Rs. 98.30 crore in September 2017.

HT Media shares closed at 44.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.77% returns over the last 6 months and -56.59% over the last 12 months.