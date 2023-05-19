HT Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore, up 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.21% from Rs. 202.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.23 crore in March 2023 down 520.92% from Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2023 down 106.08% from Rs. 41.79 crore in March 2022.

HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.