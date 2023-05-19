English
    HT Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore, up 16.21% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.21% from Rs. 202.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.23 crore in March 2023 down 520.92% from Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2023 down 106.08% from Rs. 41.79 crore in March 2022.

    HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.37241.73202.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.37241.73202.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.8579.3548.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.100.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.4547.3147.76
    Depreciation20.5421.3721.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.78124.08103.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.16-30.28-19.92
    Other Income23.0830.0140.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.08-0.2720.38
    Interest14.4817.3211.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-37.56-17.599.00
    Exceptional Items-71.85---32.60
    P/L Before Tax-109.41-17.59-23.60
    Tax-11.18-2.68-7.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-98.23-14.91-15.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-98.23-14.91-15.82
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-0.64-0.68
    Diluted EPS-4.25-0.64-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-0.64-0.68
    Diluted EPS-4.25-0.64-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm