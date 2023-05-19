HT Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore, up 16.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 235.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.21% from Rs. 202.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.23 crore in March 2023 down 520.92% from Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2023 down 106.08% from Rs. 41.79 crore in March 2022.
HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|235.37
|241.73
|202.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|235.37
|241.73
|202.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|72.85
|79.35
|48.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.10
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.45
|47.31
|47.76
|Depreciation
|20.54
|21.37
|21.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.78
|124.08
|103.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.16
|-30.28
|-19.92
|Other Income
|23.08
|30.01
|40.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.08
|-0.27
|20.38
|Interest
|14.48
|17.32
|11.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.56
|-17.59
|9.00
|Exceptional Items
|-71.85
|--
|-32.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-109.41
|-17.59
|-23.60
|Tax
|-11.18
|-2.68
|-7.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-98.23
|-14.91
|-15.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-98.23
|-14.91
|-15.82
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-0.64
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-0.64
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-0.64
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-0.64
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited