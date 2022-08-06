HT Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore, up 99.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore in June 2022 up 99.7% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 78.69% from Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 188.01% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.