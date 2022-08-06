 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore, up 99.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore in June 2022 up 99.7% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 78.69% from Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 188.01% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

HT Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.76 202.54 114.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.76 202.54 114.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.35 48.95 22.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 0.60 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.26 47.76 48.18
Depreciation 21.50 21.41 22.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.72 103.74 86.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.95 -19.92 -65.57
Other Income 16.17 40.30 22.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.78 20.38 -43.53
Interest 11.60 11.38 10.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.38 9.00 -54.38
Exceptional Items -- -32.60 --
P/L Before Tax -14.38 -23.60 -54.38
Tax -6.11 -7.78 -15.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.27 -15.82 -38.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.27 -15.82 -38.80
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.68 -1.68
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.68 -1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.68 -1.68
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.68 -1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
