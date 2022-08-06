HT Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore, up 99.7% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore in June 2022 up 99.7% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 78.69% from Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 188.01% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|227.76
|202.54
|114.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|227.76
|202.54
|114.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.35
|48.95
|22.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.60
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.26
|47.76
|48.18
|Depreciation
|21.50
|21.41
|22.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.72
|103.74
|86.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.95
|-19.92
|-65.57
|Other Income
|16.17
|40.30
|22.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.78
|20.38
|-43.53
|Interest
|11.60
|11.38
|10.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.38
|9.00
|-54.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-32.60
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.38
|-23.60
|-54.38
|Tax
|-6.11
|-7.78
|-15.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.27
|-15.82
|-38.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.27
|-15.82
|-38.80
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.68
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.68
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.68
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.68
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited