    HT Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore, up 99.7% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.76 crore in June 2022 up 99.7% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022 up 78.69% from Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 188.01% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021.

    HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.76202.54114.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.76202.54114.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.3548.9522.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.600.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.2647.7648.18
    Depreciation21.5021.4122.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.72103.7486.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.95-19.92-65.57
    Other Income16.1740.3022.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.7820.38-43.53
    Interest11.6011.3810.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.389.00-54.38
    Exceptional Items---32.60--
    P/L Before Tax-14.38-23.60-54.38
    Tax-6.11-7.78-15.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.27-15.82-38.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.27-15.82-38.80
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.68-1.68
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.68-1.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.68-1.68
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.68-1.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
