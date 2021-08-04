HT Media Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore, up 57.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore in June 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 72.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021 up 25.31% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021 up 48.55% from Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2020.

HT Media shares closed at 30.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.57% returns over the last 6 months and 152.48% over the last 12 months.