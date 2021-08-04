MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HT Media Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore, up 57.35% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.05 crore in June 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 72.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.80 crore in June 2021 up 25.31% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2021 up 48.55% from Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2020.

HT Media shares closed at 30.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.57% returns over the last 6 months and 152.48% over the last 12 months.

Close
HT Media
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations114.05170.9372.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations114.05170.9372.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.2227.4313.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.431.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.1836.0150.96
Depreciation22.2622.7827.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.89100.8171.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-65.57-15.67-92.12
Other Income22.0433.4223.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.5317.75-68.43
Interest10.8510.3512.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.387.40-81.25
Exceptional Items--21.31--
P/L Before Tax-54.3828.71-81.25
Tax-15.58-2.47-29.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.8031.18-51.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.8031.18-51.95
Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.681.35-2.25
Diluted EPS-1.681.34-2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.681.35-2.25
Diluted EPS-1.681.34-2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.