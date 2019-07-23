HT Media Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 307.41 crore, down 1.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 307.41 crore in June 2019 down 1.26% from Rs. 311.34 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.48 crore in June 2019 down 3734.69% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2019 down 9.7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2018.
HT Media shares closed at 26.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|307.41
|318.05
|311.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|307.41
|318.05
|311.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.68
|93.38
|81.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|-0.05
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.41
|71.74
|42.60
|Depreciation
|25.64
|20.41
|20.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.19
|193.66
|159.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.02
|-61.09
|7.03
|Other Income
|27.20
|55.27
|18.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.18
|-5.82
|25.62
|Interest
|29.30
|24.21
|21.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.12
|-30.03
|4.03
|Exceptional Items
|-146.94
|4.67
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-160.06
|-25.36
|4.03
|Tax
|-17.58
|-5.62
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-142.48
|-19.74
|3.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-142.48
|-19.74
|3.92
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.12
|-0.85
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.12
|-0.85
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.12
|-0.85
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.12
|-0.85
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited