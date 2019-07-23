HT Media Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 307.41 crore, down 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.41 crore in June 2019 down 1.26% from Rs. 311.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.48 crore in June 2019 down 3734.69% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2019 down 9.7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2018.

HT Media shares closed at 26.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.