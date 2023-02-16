HT Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 244.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 152.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.86% from Rs. 72.41 crore in December 2021.