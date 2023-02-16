 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 244.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 152.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.86% from Rs. 72.41 crore in December 2021.

HT Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.73 216.31 244.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.73 216.31 244.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.35 77.69 52.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.43 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.31 50.19 46.82
Depreciation 21.37 21.72 22.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.08 108.60 100.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.28 -42.32 23.20
Other Income 30.01 21.85 26.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -20.47 49.87
Interest 17.32 15.29 10.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.59 -35.76 39.12
Exceptional Items -- -31.61 --
P/L Before Tax -17.59 -67.37 39.12
Tax -2.68 86.37 10.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.91 -153.74 28.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.91 -153.74 28.35
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 -6.65 1.23
Diluted EPS -0.64 -6.65 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 -6.65 1.23
Diluted EPS -0.64 -6.65 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited