HT Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 244.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 152.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 down 70.86% from Rs. 72.41 crore in December 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 18.90 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -48.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.73
|216.31
|244.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.73
|216.31
|244.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.35
|77.69
|52.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|0.43
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.31
|50.19
|46.82
|Depreciation
|21.37
|21.72
|22.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.08
|108.60
|100.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.28
|-42.32
|23.20
|Other Income
|30.01
|21.85
|26.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-20.47
|49.87
|Interest
|17.32
|15.29
|10.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.59
|-35.76
|39.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-31.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.59
|-67.37
|39.12
|Tax
|-2.68
|86.37
|10.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.91
|-153.74
|28.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.91
|-153.74
|28.35
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-6.65
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-6.65
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-6.65
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-6.65
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited