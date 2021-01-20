HT Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.04 crore, down 53.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.04 crore in December 2020 down 53.16% from Rs. 352.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2020 up 37.49% from Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2020 down 89.65% from Rs. 85.09 crore in December 2019.

HT Media shares closed at 18.15 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.16% returns over the last 6 months and 6.14% over the last 12 months.