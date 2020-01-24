HT Media Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 352.38 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.38 crore in December 2019 down 1.52% from Rs. 357.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.54 crore in December 2019 down 210.63% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.09 crore in December 2019 up 56.42% from Rs. 54.40 crore in December 2018.

HT Media shares closed at 16.70 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.02% returns over the last 6 months and -60.47% over the last 12 months.