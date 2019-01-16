HT Media Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 357.82 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.82 crore in December 2018 down 4.66% from Rs. 375.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2018 down 77.4% from Rs. 106.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.40 crore in December 2018 down 61.44% from Rs. 141.09 crore in December 2017.

HT Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2017.

HT Media shares closed at 47.55 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.51% returns over the last 6 months and -57.86% over the last 12 months.