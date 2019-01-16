App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media Q3 net profit down 68% at Rs 42.9cr on weak operating performance

Its material costs was at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 168 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HT Media has reported 68.7 percent fall in its Q3FY19 at Rs 42.9 crore against Rs 137 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 3.3 percent at Rs 589 crore against Rs 609.1 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA declined 92.7 percent at Rs 9.1 crore versus Rs 125.4 crore. Margin was at 1.5 percent against 20.6 percent.

Its material costs was at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 168 crore.

At 14:51 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 47.35, down Rs 0.35, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.