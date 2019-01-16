HT Media Q3 net profit down 68% at Rs 42.9cr on weak operating performance

HT Media has reported 68.7 percent fall in its Q3FY19 at Rs 42.9 crore against Rs 137 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 3.3 percent at Rs 589 crore against Rs 609.1 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA declined 92.7 percent at Rs 9.1 crore versus Rs 125.4 crore. Margin was at 1.5 percent against 20.6 percent.

Its material costs was at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 168 crore.

At 14:51 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 47.35, down Rs 0.35, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.