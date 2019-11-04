HT Media Q2 net loss dips to Rs 21.88 crore

HT Media minimised its losses in the quarter ended September 2019, posting a net loss of Rs 22.88 crore in Q2FY20 versus Rs 44.3 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 148.07 in the quarter ended June 2019.

Its revenue increased to Rs 520.5 crore against Rs 517.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 21.6 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 19.5 crore.

The tax expense of the company stood at Rs 27 crore against tax credit of Rs 5.2 crore, YoY.