HT Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore in March 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 420.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 189.47% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2023 down 74.96% from Rs. 57.10 crore in March 2022.
HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|441.40
|440.36
|420.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|441.40
|440.36
|420.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.02
|157.14
|116.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|98.43
|94.20
|93.40
|Depreciation
|31.33
|34.63
|32.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|238.70
|208.74
|187.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.04
|-54.28
|-10.07
|Other Income
|53.01
|47.83
|34.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.03
|-6.45
|24.71
|Interest
|17.43
|23.74
|14.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.46
|-30.19
|9.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.46
|-30.19
|9.88
|Tax
|-13.61
|-6.41
|-5.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.85
|-23.78
|15.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.85
|-23.78
|15.39
|Minority Interest
|5.77
|1.88
|1.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.01
|-0.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.96
|-21.89
|16.72
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.95
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.95
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.95
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.95
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited