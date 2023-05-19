HT Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore in March 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 420.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 189.47% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2023 down 74.96% from Rs. 57.10 crore in March 2022.

HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.