    HT Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.40 crore in March 2023 up 4.87% from Rs. 420.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2023 down 189.47% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2023 down 74.96% from Rs. 57.10 crore in March 2022.

    HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.40440.36420.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.40440.36420.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.02157.14116.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.070.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.4394.2093.40
    Depreciation31.3334.6332.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses238.70208.74187.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.04-54.28-10.07
    Other Income53.0147.8334.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.03-6.4524.71
    Interest17.4323.7414.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.46-30.199.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.46-30.199.88
    Tax-13.61-6.41-5.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.85-23.7815.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.85-23.7815.39
    Minority Interest5.771.881.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.01-0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.96-21.8916.72
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.950.72
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.950.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.950.72
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.950.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
