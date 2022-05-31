 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HT Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore in March 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 349.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.10 crore in March 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2021.

HT Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 24.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.

HT Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.90 466.13 349.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.90 466.13 349.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.74 121.56 79.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 2.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.95 -0.30 -0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.40 90.98 68.57
Depreciation 32.39 33.65 33.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.48 181.00 178.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.07 39.23 -12.88
Other Income 34.78 34.43 49.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.71 73.66 36.38
Interest 14.83 13.23 12.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.88 60.43 24.28
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.17
P/L Before Tax 9.88 60.43 21.11
Tax -5.51 9.20 1.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.39 51.23 20.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.39 51.23 20.05
Minority Interest 1.66 -6.16 -3.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.33 -0.19 -0.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.72 44.88 15.89
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 1.95 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.72 1.93 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 1.95 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.72 1.93 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 11:02 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.