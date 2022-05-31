HT Media Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.90 crore in March 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 349.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.10 crore in March 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2021.

HT Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 24.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.