HT Media Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.88 crore, down 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.88 crore in March 2020 down 12.84% from Rs. 535.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2020 down 82.61% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2020 up 131.95% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2019.

HT Media shares closed at 13.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -52.87% over the last 12 months.