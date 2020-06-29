HT Media Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.88 crore, down 12.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 466.88 crore in March 2020 down 12.84% from Rs. 535.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2020 down 82.61% from Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2020 up 131.95% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2019.
HT Media shares closed at 13.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -52.87% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|466.88
|577.13
|535.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|466.88
|577.13
|535.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.88
|145.94
|184.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.83
|-0.36
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.27
|109.29
|103.83
|Depreciation
|45.73
|46.69
|26.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|213.17
|263.24
|294.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.34
|12.33
|-74.09
|Other Income
|58.75
|59.22
|85.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.41
|71.55
|11.22
|Interest
|20.97
|23.38
|24.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.44
|48.17
|-12.87
|Exceptional Items
|-79.72
|-6.08
|-6.86
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.28
|42.09
|-19.73
|Tax
|1.63
|27.38
|1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.91
|14.71
|-21.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.91
|14.71
|-21.08
|Minority Interest
|15.28
|-6.05
|-4.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.68
|-0.59
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-46.31
|8.07
|-25.36
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.35
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.35
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.35
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.35
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am