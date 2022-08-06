 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore, up 72.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore in June 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 243.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.76 crore in June 2022 up 59.15% from Rs. 43.48 crore in June 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

HT Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.09 420.90 243.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.09 420.90 243.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.11 116.74 68.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 6.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 0.95 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.31 93.40 93.21
Depreciation 32.42 32.39 33.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 196.45 187.48 157.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -61.75 -10.07 -115.24
Other Income 11.57 34.78 37.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.18 24.71 -77.47
Interest 14.94 14.83 12.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -65.12 9.88 -90.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -65.12 9.88 -90.39
Tax -23.32 -5.51 -15.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.80 15.39 -75.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.80 15.39 -75.06
Minority Interest 7.37 1.66 9.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.33 -1.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -34.55 16.72 -67.04
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 0.72 -2.91
Diluted EPS -1.49 0.72 -2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 0.72 -2.91
Diluted EPS -1.49 0.72 -2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
