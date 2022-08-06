HT Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore, up 72.5% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore in June 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 243.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.76 crore in June 2022 up 59.15% from Rs. 43.48 crore in June 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|420.09
|420.90
|243.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|420.09
|420.90
|243.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|147.11
|116.74
|68.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|6.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|0.95
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|106.31
|93.40
|93.21
|Depreciation
|32.42
|32.39
|33.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196.45
|187.48
|157.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.75
|-10.07
|-115.24
|Other Income
|11.57
|34.78
|37.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.18
|24.71
|-77.47
|Interest
|14.94
|14.83
|12.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.12
|9.88
|-90.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.12
|9.88
|-90.39
|Tax
|-23.32
|-5.51
|-15.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.80
|15.39
|-75.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.80
|15.39
|-75.06
|Minority Interest
|7.37
|1.66
|9.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-1.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.55
|16.72
|-67.04
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.72
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.72
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.72
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.72
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited