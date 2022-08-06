HT Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore, up 72.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.09 crore in June 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 243.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.76 crore in June 2022 up 59.15% from Rs. 43.48 crore in June 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.