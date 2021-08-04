HT Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.53 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.53 crore in June 2021 up 46.4% from Rs. 166.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 55.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.48 crore in June 2021 down 53.15% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2020.

HT Media shares closed at 30.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.57% returns over the last 6 months and 152.48% over the last 12 months.