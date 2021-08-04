MARKET NEWS

HT Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.53 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.53 crore in June 2021 up 46.4% from Rs. 166.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 55.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.48 crore in June 2021 down 53.15% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2020.

HT Media shares closed at 30.55 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.57% returns over the last 6 months and 152.48% over the last 12 months.

Close
HT Media
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations243.53349.07166.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations243.53349.07166.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.0679.2245.95
Purchase of Traded Goods6.662.25--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.582.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost93.2168.5792.60
Depreciation33.9933.9539.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses157.09178.54127.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-115.24-12.88-141.05
Other Income37.7749.2673.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.4736.38-67.56
Interest12.9212.1016.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-90.3924.28-83.67
Exceptional Items---3.17--
P/L Before Tax-90.3921.11-83.67
Tax-15.331.06-29.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.0620.05-54.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.0620.05-54.53
Minority Interest9.04-3.20--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.02-0.96-1.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-67.0415.89-55.64
Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.910.69-2.38
Diluted EPS-2.910.68-2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.910.69-2.38
Diluted EPS-2.910.68-2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:44 pm

