HT Media Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 540.21 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.21 crore in June 2019 down 0.4% from Rs. 542.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.30 crore in June 2019 down 2796.18% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2019 up 41.59% from Rs. 62.88 crore in June 2018.

HT Media shares closed at 26.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.