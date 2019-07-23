HT Media Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 540.21 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 540.21 crore in June 2019 down 0.4% from Rs. 542.39 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.30 crore in June 2019 down 2796.18% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2019 up 41.59% from Rs. 62.88 crore in June 2018.
HT Media shares closed at 26.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.02% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|540.21
|535.66
|542.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|540.21
|535.66
|542.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|159.91
|184.44
|187.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|-0.14
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.33
|103.83
|74.67
|Depreciation
|41.08
|26.78
|26.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.08
|294.82
|244.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-74.09
|9.09
|Other Income
|48.06
|85.31
|26.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.95
|11.22
|35.98
|Interest
|27.92
|24.09
|25.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.03
|-12.87
|10.09
|Exceptional Items
|-176.28
|-6.86
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-156.25
|-19.73
|10.09
|Tax
|-8.18
|1.35
|5.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-148.07
|-21.08
|4.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|4.52
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-148.07
|-21.08
|9.14
|Minority Interest
|-7.23
|-4.28
|-3.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-155.30
|-25.36
|5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.67
|-1.09
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-6.67
|-1.09
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.67
|-1.09
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-6.67
|-1.09
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited