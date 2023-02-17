 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 466.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2022 down 148.77% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.74% from Rs. 107.31 crore in December 2021.

HT Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 440.36 409.25 466.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 440.36 409.25 466.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.14 160.25 121.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.65 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.20 96.18 90.98
Depreciation 34.63 33.32 33.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.74 202.84 181.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -54.28 -83.99 39.23
Other Income 47.83 38.94 34.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.45 -45.05 73.66
Interest 23.74 20.97 13.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.19 -66.02 60.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.19 -66.02 60.43
Tax -6.41 101.73 9.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.78 -167.75 51.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.78 -167.75 51.23
Minority Interest 1.88 9.44 -6.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 2.42 -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.89 -155.89 44.88
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 -6.74 1.95
Diluted EPS -0.95 -6.74 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 -6.74 1.95
Diluted EPS -0.95 -6.74 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited