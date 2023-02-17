HT Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 466.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2022 down 148.77% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.74% from Rs. 107.31 crore in December 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.35% over the last 12 months.