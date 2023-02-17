English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HT Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 466.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2022 down 148.77% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.74% from Rs. 107.31 crore in December 2021.

    HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.35% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations440.36409.25466.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations440.36409.25466.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.14160.25121.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.65-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.2096.1890.98
    Depreciation34.6333.3233.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.74202.84181.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.28-83.9939.23
    Other Income47.8338.9434.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.45-45.0573.66
    Interest23.7420.9713.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.19-66.0260.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-30.19-66.0260.43
    Tax-6.41101.739.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.78-167.7551.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.78-167.7551.23
    Minority Interest1.889.44-6.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.012.42-0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.89-155.8944.88
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.95-6.741.95
    Diluted EPS-0.95-6.741.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.95-6.741.95
    Diluted EPS-0.95-6.741.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am