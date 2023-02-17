HT Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 440.36 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 466.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2022 down 148.77% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2022 down 73.74% from Rs. 107.31 crore in December 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 18.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.35% over the last 12 months.
|HT Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|440.36
|409.25
|466.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|440.36
|409.25
|466.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.14
|160.25
|121.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.65
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.20
|96.18
|90.98
|Depreciation
|34.63
|33.32
|33.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.74
|202.84
|181.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.28
|-83.99
|39.23
|Other Income
|47.83
|38.94
|34.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.45
|-45.05
|73.66
|Interest
|23.74
|20.97
|13.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.19
|-66.02
|60.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.19
|-66.02
|60.43
|Tax
|-6.41
|101.73
|9.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.78
|-167.75
|51.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.78
|-167.75
|51.23
|Minority Interest
|1.88
|9.44
|-6.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|2.42
|-0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.89
|-155.89
|44.88
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|-6.74
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|-6.74
|1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|-6.74
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|-6.74
|1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited