HT Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 466.13 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.13 crore in December 2021 up 36.8% from Rs. 340.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021 up 1276.69% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.31 crore in December 2021 up 82.62% from Rs. 58.76 crore in December 2020.

HT Media EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

HT Media shares closed at 30.75 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.66% returns over the last 6 months and 17.37% over the last 12 months.