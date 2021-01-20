HT Media Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.74 crore, down 40.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.74 crore in December 2020 down 40.96% from Rs. 577.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2020 down 59.6% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.76 crore in December 2020 down 50.3% from Rs. 118.24 crore in December 2019.

HT Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

HT Media shares closed at 18.15 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.16% returns over the last 6 months and 6.14% over the last 12 months.