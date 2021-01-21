MARKET NEWS

HT Media Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.74 crore, down 40.96% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.74 crore in December 2020 down 40.96% from Rs. 577.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2020 down 59.6% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.76 crore in December 2020 down 50.3% from Rs. 118.24 crore in December 2019.

HT Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

HT Media shares closed at 17.95 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 4.97% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations340.74260.74577.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations340.74260.74577.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.4057.37145.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.190.36-0.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.8780.45109.29
Depreciation33.2734.7946.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses171.43179.82263.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.42-92.0512.33
Other Income50.9141.6759.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.49-50.3871.55
Interest12.5914.9923.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.90-65.3748.17
Exceptional Items-----6.08
P/L Before Tax12.90-65.3742.09
Tax2.57-25.2227.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.33-40.1514.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.33-40.1514.71
Minority Interest-6.172.18-6.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.90-0.63-0.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.26-38.608.07
Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.14-1.670.35
Diluted EPS0.14-1.670.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.44-1.670.35
Diluted EPS0.14-1.670.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #HT Media #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

