HT Media Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 577.13 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.13 crore in December 2019 down 2% from Rs. 588.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2019 down 77.22% from Rs. 35.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.24 crore in December 2019 up 38.94% from Rs. 85.10 crore in December 2018.

HT Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2018.

HT Media shares closed at 16.50 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.91% returns over the last 6 months and -58.96% over the last 12 months.