HT Media Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 588.89 crore, Down 5.83% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 588.89 512.79 625.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 588.89 512.79 625.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 216.92 187.26 168.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.22 2.07 7.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.49 -0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.11 99.38 129.90 Depreciation 27.09 26.99 30.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.71 243.06 185.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.99 -46.46 103.98 Other Income 76.00 53.45 64.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.01 6.99 168.44 Interest 30.92 32.60 19.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.09 -25.61 149.09 Exceptional Items -4.04 -23.90 -- P/L Before Tax 23.05 -49.51 149.09 Tax -10.83 -5.18 12.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.88 -44.33 136.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 9.03 5.50 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.91 -38.83 136.96 Minority Interest -7.49 -3.34 -12.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.42 -42.17 124.36 Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Diluted EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Diluted EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited