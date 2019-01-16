HT Media Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 588.89 crore, Down 5.83% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are: Net Sales at Rs 588.89 crore in December 2018 Down 5.83% from Rs. 625.37 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.42 crore in December 2018 Down 71.52% from Rs. 124.36 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.10 crore in December 2018 Down 57.26% from Rs. 199.12 crore in December 2017. HT Media EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.34 in December 2017. HT Media shares closed at 47.55 on January 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.51% returns over the last 6 months and -57.86% over the last 12 months. HT Media Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 588.89 512.79 625.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 588.89 512.79 625.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 216.92 187.26 168.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.22 2.07 7.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.49 -0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.11 99.38 129.90 Depreciation 27.09 26.99 30.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.71 243.06 185.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.99 -46.46 103.98 Other Income 76.00 53.45 64.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.01 6.99 168.44 Interest 30.92 32.60 19.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.09 -25.61 149.09 Exceptional Items -4.04 -23.90 -- P/L Before Tax 23.05 -49.51 149.09 Tax -10.83 -5.18 12.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.88 -44.33 136.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 9.03 5.50 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.91 -38.83 136.96 Minority Interest -7.49 -3.34 -12.60 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.42 -42.17 124.36 Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Diluted EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Diluted EPS 1.52 -1.81 5.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 16, 2019 02:40 pm