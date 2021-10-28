HSIL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.21 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.21 crore in September 2021 up 28.11% from Rs. 426.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.41 crore in September 2021 down 16.62% from Rs. 36.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.76 crore in September 2021 up 17.47% from Rs. 77.26 crore in September 2020.

HSIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2020.

HSIL shares closed at 257.60 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.71% returns over the last 6 months and 239.17% over the last 12 months.