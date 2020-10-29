HSIL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.35 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.35 crore in September 2020 down 9.27% from Rs. 469.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.47 crore in September 2020 up 143.46% from Rs. 14.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.26 crore in September 2020 down 0.53% from Rs. 77.67 crore in September 2019.

HSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2019.

HSIL shares closed at 75.95 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.45% returns over the last 6 months and 64.75% over the last 12 months.