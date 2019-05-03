HSIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 808.87 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.87 crore in March 2019 up 22.4% from Rs. 660.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.19 crore in March 2019 up 59.72% from Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.84 crore in March 2019 up 66.55% from Rs. 80.96 crore in March 2018.

HSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.31 in March 2018.

HSIL shares closed at 264.80 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and -27.60% over the last 12 months.