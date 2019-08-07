HSIL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 439.00 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.00 crore in June 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 542.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in June 2019 up 582.86% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.89 crore in June 2019 up 70.74% from Rs. 45.62 crore in June 2018.

HSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2018.

HSIL shares closed at 219.95 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.