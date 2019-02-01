HSIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 735.72 crore, up 27.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.72 crore in December 2018 up 27.2% from Rs. 578.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2018 up 63.67% from Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.15 crore in December 2018 up 48.42% from Rs. 73.54 crore in December 2017.

HSIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2017.

HSIL shares closed at 236.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.