Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

HSIL Ltd Q4 net profit down 90% to Rs 3.38 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.53 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, HSIL Ltd (CTIL) said in a BSE filing.

Sanitaryware maker HSIL Ltd on Wednesday reported a 89.91 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 3.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

Revenue from operations declined 2.21 percent to Rs 461.03 crore as against Rs 471.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

HSIL's total expenses fell 3.33 percent to Rs 460.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 445.69 crore a year ago.

However, net profit for fiscal year 2019-20 rose over three-folds to Rs 48.42 crore from Rs 15.27 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations rose 15.85 percent to Rs 1,859.07 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,604.76 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of HSIL Ltd on Wednesday closed 1.13 percent higher at Rs 53.75 on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #HSIL Ltd #Results

