HS India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in March 2023 up 15.59% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 59.94% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 38.01% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

HS India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

HS India shares closed at 12.83 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.30% returns over the last 6 months and 50.06% over the last 12 months.