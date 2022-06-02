HS India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 1047% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

HS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

HS India shares closed at 8.32 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 40.07% over the last 12 months.