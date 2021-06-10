HS India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 21.68% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HS India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2021 down 21.68% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 146.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 up 49.46% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.
HS India shares closed at 6.43 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 27.08% over the last 12 months.
|HS India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.16
|2.98
|5.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.16
|2.98
|5.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.08
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|0.94
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.30
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.52
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.32
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|0.96
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.20
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.24
|0.53
|Interest
|0.42
|0.43
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.56
|-0.18
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.56
|-0.18
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.64
|-0.19
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|16.24
|16.24
|16.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited