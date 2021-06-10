HS India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, down 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2021 down 21.68% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 146.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 up 49.46% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.

HS India shares closed at 6.43 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 27.08% over the last 12 months.