    HS India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HS India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 290.82% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 57.73% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

    HS India shares closed at 12.39 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.67% over the last 12 months.

    HS India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.776.135.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.776.135.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.340.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.090.881.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.070.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.271.15
    Depreciation0.270.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.722.802.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.500.59
    Other Income0.080.280.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.780.70
    Interest0.480.490.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.290.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.290.22
    Tax0.02-0.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.360.300.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.360.300.19
    Equity Share Capital16.2416.2416.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.210.12
    Diluted EPS-0.220.210.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.210.12
    Diluted EPS-0.220.210.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

