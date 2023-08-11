HS India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in June 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 290.82% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 57.73% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

HS India shares closed at 12.39 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.67% over the last 12 months.