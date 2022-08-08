HS India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 134.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 134.88% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 120.23% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

HS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

HS India shares closed at 8.87 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.70% returns over the last 6 months and 43.30% over the last 12 months.